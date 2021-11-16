Are Snapchat, Discord, Spotify down?

Popular social media platform Snapchat and, digital distribution platform Discord, and music streaming platform Spotify are inaccessible to several users across the world, including Pakistan.
Users of the apps reported outages between 10pm to 11pm, according to Downdectector.
Taking to Twitter, Snapchat Support confirmed that some of the app's users have been having trouble using the app, although it advised users to stay logged in.
"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," the tweet said.
A day earlier, US lawmakers accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier...
"I believe that Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," Haugen tells a Senate...
“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by today’s outage across our platforms," says Facebook Vice President
The social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram have been restored worldwide and in Pakistan after hours of...
Within minutes, numerous tweets prompted the hashtag #WhatsApp, #facebookdown to trend on Twitter
Having unveiled only two models since its launch in 2017, Swedish electric carmaker Polestar will launch its third...