Are Snapchat, Discord, Spotify down?

— AFP/File

Popular social media platform Snapchat and, digital distribution platform Discord, and music streaming platform Spotify are inaccessible to several users across the world, including Pakistan.

Users of the apps reported outages between 10pm to 11pm, according to Downdectector.

Taking to Twitter, Snapchat Support confirmed that some of the app's users have been having trouble using the app, although it advised users to stay logged in.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," the tweet said.



