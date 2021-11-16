 
Monday November 15, 2021
Halle Berry touches on reasons behind her ‘Bruised’ directorial debut

By Web Desk
November 16, 2021
Hollywood actor Halle Berry recently weighed in on the real reasons behind her decision to make a directorial debut with Bruised.

She shed light on it all while speaking to People magazine and was quoted saying, “I was told a long time ago that if you're going to direct a story and be a filmmaker, especially your first movie, you best make it about something that you love and something you intrinsically understand.”

She also went on to add, "And I love the fight game. I understand this world and I understand what it is to be a woman fighting to survive."

"I know what it's like to make mistakes and want another chance. I know what it's like to hope for redemption and ask for forgiveness. These are all things that I understand very, very deeply. And those are the themes of this movie."