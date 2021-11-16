Halle Berry touches on reasons behind her ‘Bruised’ directorial debut

Hollywood actor Halle Berry recently weighed in on the real reasons behind her decision to make a directorial debut with Bruised.
She shed light on it all while speaking to People magazine and was quoted saying, “I was told a long time ago that if you're going to direct a story and be a filmmaker, especially your first movie, you best make it about something that you love and something you intrinsically understand.”
She also went on to add, "And I love the fight game. I understand this world and I understand what it is to be a woman fighting to survive."
"I know what it's like to make mistakes and want another chance. I know what it's like to hope for redemption and ask for forgiveness. These are all things that I understand very, very deeply. And those are the themes of this movie."
