Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do second interview with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be gearing up do a second interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Royal expert Neil Sean said that sources close to Oprah revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already "discussed at great length" over the prospect of a second interview.
"What is interesting is given the backlash and the revelations that have come out," he said.
"Even the Oprah Winfrey camp are now questioning and wondering themselves exactly what was the true story behind some of those [answers]."
As per the sources, the interview team are wondering whether they now need to do a top up interview."
