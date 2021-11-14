Kangana Ranaut all smiles as she pampers a horse in new photo

Bollywood’s controversy Queen, actress Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in trouble for making remarks on India’s Independence Day. Amid the controversy, while she has been busy posting her backup remarks, she recently took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her Sunday morning shenanigans.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the Manikarnika starlet can be seen pampering a horse with wide smile. Sporting a pink polo T-shirt and black pants, she completed the look with long boots and a horse riding cap.
She captioned the post as, 'SUNDAY.’ The Tanu Weds Manu actress enjoyed her Sunday at the racecourse.
On the work front, the Padma Shree award-winning actress is all set to be seen next in Tejas and Dhaakad. She finished shooting for both films. She has several films lined up ahead like Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency and The Incarnation: Sita.
