What does Shahid Afridi want Virat Kohli to do?

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has suggested Virat Kohli step down as India's captain of all formats if he wants to flourish as a batter.

"I think he has been a wonderful force for Indian cricket, but I think it would be best if he decided to retire as captain of all formats now," Afridi said, while speaking to a private television channel.

"...I think Virat should step down as captain and just enjoy his remaining cricket which I think is plenty. He is a top batsman and he can play freely without any other pressures on his mind. He will enjoy his cricket," he said.

Kohli has already stepped down as the captain of T20 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) has appointed Rohit Sharma in his place.



The former skipper praised the BCCI for appointing Sharma as the new T20 skipper.



"I have played with Rohit for a year, and he is an outstanding player with top-notch mentality. His biggest asset is he can stay relaxed where required and show aggression when it is needed the most," Afridi said.

Afridi claimed Sharma has the mental capacity to be a strong leader, as he shed light on his success as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

"He is a top-level player with terrific shot selection, and he has the mentality to be a good leader of the players," Afridi said.