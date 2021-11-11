Victoria Beckham reacts to husband David Beckham for highlighting her perky posterior

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has poked fun at husband David Beckham for highlighting her perky posterior as she endured a gruelling workout with him on Thursday.

The former Spice Girls member modelled her own designs for a training session at the gym on Thursday.



The 47-year-old looked a fitness diva as she showed off her toned figure in the black gym gear in a snap she shared on Instagram Stories, poking fun at her husband David for focusing on her perky posterior.

The fashionista wrote a funny caption: 'He always gets the best angles':

The style queen put her pert on display in a skimpy sports top and tight black leggings that highlighted her taut physique.



Victoria Beckham revealed that the snap had been taken by husband David as they worked out together: 'Workout with @davidbeckham (who always gets the best angle!!).'