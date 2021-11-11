 
close
Thursday November 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham reacts to husband David Beckham for highlighting her perky posterior

Victoria Beckham shows off her toned figure in black gym gear

By Web Desk
November 11, 2021
Victoria Beckham reacts to husband David Beckham for highlighting her perky posterior

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has poked fun at husband David Beckham for highlighting her perky posterior as she endured a gruelling workout with him on Thursday. 

The former Spice Girls member modelled her own designs for a training session at the gym on Thursday.

The 47-year-old looked a fitness diva as she showed off her toned figure in the black gym gear in a snap she shared on Instagram Stories, poking fun at her husband David for focusing on her perky posterior.

The fashionista wrote a funny caption:  'He always gets the best angles': 

Victoria Beckham reacts to husband David Beckham for highlighting her perky posterior

The style queen put her pert on display in a skimpy sports top and tight black leggings that highlighted her taut physique.

Victoria Beckham revealed that the snap had been taken by husband David as they worked out together: 'Workout with @davidbeckham (who always gets the best angle!!).' 