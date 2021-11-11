Australia defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets, after devastating hopes of several Pakistanis in the T20 World Cup semi-final today (Thursday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the Men In Green seeking to continue their unbeaten streak.
Pakistan had handed a 177-run target to Australia.
Squads:
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
The ball by ball updates of the match are available below the line:
