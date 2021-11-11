 
close
Thursday November 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup as Australia clinch victory by 5 wickets

Matthew Wade's late blitz ensured Australia sailed through for a T20 World Cup final clash against New Zealand

By Web Desk
November 11, 2021
Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — AFP

Australia defeated  Pakistan by 5 wickets, after devastating hopes of several Pakistanis  in the T20 World Cup semi-final today (Thursday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the Men In Green seeking to continue their unbeaten streak.

Pakistan had handed a 177-run target  to Australia.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

The ball by ball updates of the match are available below the line: