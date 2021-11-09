Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding is not on the cards, “I don’t have the story, script or cast”

Sidharth Malhotra after nailing his character in the latest release, Shershaah, is now looking forward to next projects but a wedding is definitely not on the cards.

Amid rumours of Malhotra dating his co-star Kiara Advani, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear wedding bells from his side.

However, the Student of the Year star revealed that he is not currently planning to tie the knot, reported Hindustan Times.

During his talk with the news portal, Malhotra said, “Well, there are no plans as of now. I feel it is something that will take its course.”

“That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script or cast ready for that. As and when it happen, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know,” shared the 36-year-old actor.

Talking about his last release, the Kapoor and Sons actor stated that the Advani starrer film’s success has changed the people takes him as a performer.

The Marjaavaan actor continued, “I think what success changes is the sense of you as a performer”

“I dived right back into work as a performer, and confidence that a film’s team or director would have when I give suggestions, now it would have more weightage,” he added