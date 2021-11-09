You co-stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold snapped doing 'couple-friendly' activities

You co-stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold have caused a frenzy among fans after the duo ignited romance rumours when they were spotted spending time together.
In photographs shared by Page Six, the two co-stars were snapped doing “couple-friendly” activities like stopping to buy some home goods and toiletries.
The duo was seen holding regular items like toilet paper rolls, sponges, detergent and other supplies.
It is pertinent to mention that Victoria plays Love Quinn in the hit show while Dylan play out the role of Theo Engler.
Take a look:
Ezra Blount reportedly has brain swelling, organ damage, and suffered a cardiac arrest.
Adele previously confirmed that her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki influenced her new album
Nora Fatehi’s iconic item number 'Dilbar' was part of 'Satyameva Jayate', released in 2018
Her last public appearance with Albert in Monaco was in January. On August 25, she posted pictures with her husband...
J Prince shared the video of Kanye West on social media
Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot reflected on Squid Game's popularity