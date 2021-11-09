Richard Madden says filming ‘Eternals’ with ‘GoT’ costar Kit Harington was beautiful

Game of Thrones co-stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington reunited for Marvel’s Eternals, and according to Madden, it was “beautiful”.
While the two did not share much screen-time in HBO’s mega-hit GoT, fans were thrilled to see the Stark brothers come together on screen for Eternals.
Talking to Indian publication Pinkvilla as part of promotions, Madden opened up about the long-overdue reunion with Harington, saying, “It was beautiful to be back on set with a very close friend of mine.”
He went on to add that together with co-star Gemma Chan, who is also a close friend of his, filming did not feel like work.
“We have this great moment of the three of us being on set together in an area of London that we hang out in, sometimes. So, you have to pinch yourself and think, 'Am I at work? Because I'm just here with my friends’,” said Madden.
