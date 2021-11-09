How to check intermediate HSC Part-II result

The results for the intermediate Part-II science pre-engineering group can be checked online after the announcement by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) today at 11am.
The BIEK in a statement has said that students could view their results on its website — www.biek.edu.pk — and also on its Android app.
The intermediate results can also be checked here at The News website.
