Tuesday November 09, 2021
How to check intermediate HSC Part-II result

Intermediate HSC Part-II results can be checked online

By Web Desk
November 09, 2021
A representative image.
The results for the intermediate Part-II science pre-engineering group can be checked online after the announcement by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) today at 11am.

The BIEK in a statement has said that students could view their results on its website — www.biek.edu.pk — and also on its Android app.

The intermediate results can also be checked here at The News website.