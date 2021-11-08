Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about losing co-star Willie Garson

Parker says she has been "truly blue" since Garson passed away in September of pancreatic cancer

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about losing her close friend and Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson, saying that she is “truly blue”.

Months after the heartbreaking death of Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in SATC, Parker told Vogue US, “All I can say right now is that it’s as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don’t expect it to be filled.”

“In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue,” she said, adding that she will miss the joy of her relationship with Garson.

“I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed… And I guess despite everything, that’s the headline: There’s so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together, doing something we loved.”

Garson passed away in September after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer, leaving friends and fans aggrieved. Parker took some time to react, and later posted a lengthy message for her late friend on Instagram.







