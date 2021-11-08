Sarah Jessica Parker responds to ageist comments about ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never happen about a man," says Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is ready for the new Sex and the City revival and won't have any ageist comments about her character.

Right after the sequel, titled And Just Like That, was announced, executive producer Michael Patrick King said there were some negative responses about the ageing cast.

Returning as Carrie Bradshaw in the sequel more than 20 years after the original SATC premiered, Parker, now 56, has expressed irritation that her ageing character is even a conversation.

She particularly voiced out her frustration at social media being a point of negativity, saying, “I don’t know what to tell you people! Everyone has something to say."

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today," Parker went on.

She further questioned: “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"

The SATC revival is all set to release in December 2021.