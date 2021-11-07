T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs

Pakistan and Scotland will face off in T20 World Cup today. Photo: File

DUBAI: Pakistan on Sunday defeated Scotland by 72 wickets in Sharjah as the Men in Green set up a 190-run target for the opponents.

Scotland could only score 117 runs at the loss of 6 wickets at the end of the 20th over.

Scotland openers George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer proved to be tough nuts to crack for Pakistan's star bowlers as they held on despite a barrage of bouncers delivered by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Hassan Ali was able to dent the Scottish armour though with a piercing delivery that hit the off stump at 5.3 overs, dismissing Coetzer.

Next to go was Matthew Cross, run out by Imad Wasim at 7.6 overs.

Shadab struck in the 11th over to claim George Munsey and Dylan Budge's scalps.

Michael Leask was the next one to be sent back to the pavilion as he was bowled by Shaheen Afridi after scoring 14 runs.

Meanwhile, Chris Greaves was bowled by Haris Rauf in the second ball of the 19th over, leaving the Scottish team confined to 114 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. The team managed to score three more runs in the remaining over to make a total of 117 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik propelled his team to a lofty 189-run total.

The former skipper's blitz of boundaries proved instrumental for the Men in Green after captain Babar Azam's campaign came to an end at 17.3 overs.

Babar scored 66 off 47 balls, his fourth 50 in the tournament so far, mar Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, scored 58 off 18 — the fastest 50 in Pakistan men's T20I history.

Scotland first drew blood against Pakistan by dismissing opener Muhammad Rizwan at 6.1 overs. That followed by Fakhar Zaman being sent back to the pavilion at 9.4 overs. The third man to go was Muhammad Hafeez, at 14.6 overs.

The Men in Green won the toss and had opted to bat first.

The star duo of skipper Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan opened the game for the side.

Rizwan was replaced by Fakhar Zaman, who was then replaced by Muhammad Hafeez, who in turn was replaced by Shoaib Malik.

With four men down, Pakistan looked to Malik and Asif Ali to give the side a defensible total.

Pakistan was the first team to qualify for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup after it performed tremendously in the Super 12 stage — beating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Namibia. Although Pakistan’s place in the top two is confirmed, a win today will ensure they finish first in Group 2, and take on the second-place finisher in Group 1 in the semis.

Match venue



Pakistan played its fifth match of the mega event against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE today. The thrilling fixture started at 7pm.

For Scotland, it's another chance to learn from the best. Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said, "Just the conversations following the game versus India have been positive."

"The fact that we're so disappointed losing the manner in which we did and the opportunities that were created to go and speak to some of the finest players in the world yesterday was a really special moment. The guys have learned more in the last two or three games than they have in probably the last three, four years, I reckon," he added.

Pakistan’s probable XI:

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Scotland’s probable XI:

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans/Hamza Tahir, Brad Wheal.