Confident Pakistan to face Scotland in T20 World Cup today

Pakistan and Scotland will face off in T20 World Cup today. Photo: File

DUBAI: With their eyes set on a fifth straight win, Pakistan will face Scotland in a thrilling T20 World Cup match today (Sunday).

Pakistan was the first team to qualify for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup after it performed tremendously in the Super 12 stage — beating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Namibia. Although Pakistan’s place in the top two is confirmed, a win today will ensure they finish first in Group 2, and take on the second place finisher in Group 1 in the semis.

Keeping in view the run rate, Pakistan will probably face Australia in the semis if the Men in Green succeed to inflict a defeat on Scotland. Otherwise, Pakistan will clash with Australia in the semifinal.

Match venue

Pakistan will play its fifth match of the mega event against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE today. The thrilling fixture will start at 7pm.

For Scotland, it's another chance to learn from the best. Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said, "Just the conversations following the game versus India have been positive."

"The fact that we're so disappointed losing the manner in which we did and the opportunities that were created to go and speak to some of the finest players in the world yesterday was a real special moment. The guys have learned more in the last two or three games than they have in probably the last three, four years, I reckon," he added.

Pakistan may choose to rest some of their pace bowlers

According to reports, having already confirmed their place in the semi-finals, Pakistan may choose to rest some of their pace bowlers in today’s match.

Pakistan’s probable XI:

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Scotland’s probable XI:

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans/Hamza Tahir, Brad Wheal.