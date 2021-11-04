PML-N not to boycott NSC meeting, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: file

LAHORE: PML-N will not boycott the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting scheduled to be held on November 8, said the party's Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday.

In a statement, the PML-N spokesperson said her party had always participated in the NSC meetings in the past, adding that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will give the party's position in the meeting.

The joint opposition will attend the NSC meeting, she confirmed.

The prime minister had said that the price of petrol will go up and there would be a shortage of gas, the PML-N spokesperson continued, questioning what kind of government gives relief to its people after three years of being in power.

Addressing the premier, she asked for an explanation on the status of his past promises. "Prime Minister, tell me what happened to your previous promises?" the PML-N spokesperson said.

She added that the middle class, today, is getting crushed under inflation.

Top military officials to brief lawmakers on national security

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) on November 8 during which top military officials will brief the lawmakers on current national security issues.

The National Assembly secretariat has sent the invitation to the parliamentary leaders of all the parties in both the houses of Parliament, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others.

Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and SAPM on National Security Moed Yousaf will be special invitees.

Besides, the chief ministers of all the four provinces, the president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as chief minister Gilgit Baltistan have also been invited to attend the security briefing.

In addition, all the members of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Defense were also invited to attend the meeting.

Previously, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held in July, in which the DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed briefed on the situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan, internal and external security situation, and the challenges due to the evolving nature of developments in the region.