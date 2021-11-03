 
Wednesday November 03, 2021
Dwayne Johnson rejoices in the positive flow of kindness being spread by the #KindnessCAN TikTok initiative

By Hiba Anjum
November 03, 2021
Dwayne Johnson celebrates the ‘shared joy’ from new #KindnessCAN TikTok initiative

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and celebrated the kindness and love being spread across the globe by TikTok users via the #KindnessCAN initiative.

The Rock even shared some highlighted moments of kindness in his Instagram post, via a video collage.

It also included a caption that showcased his excitement over it all and it read, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”

Dwayne Johnson celebrates the ‘shared joy’ from new #KindnessCAN TikTok initiative

As many of you know, this is a quote I’ve carried with me since I was 15 (though I was still getting suspended from school) and continues to influence my life daily.”

“JOIN OUR KINDNESS MOVEMENT LIVE on TikTok NOVEMBER 13th to raise awareness for @madeofmillions - a global non-profit organization that is trying to erase the stigma around mental health.”

And most importantly, remember you have the power to change someone’s day. By being KIND. ~ DJ”