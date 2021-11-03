Dwayne Johnson celebrates the ‘shared joy’ from new #KindnessCAN TikTok initiative

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and celebrated the kindness and love being spread across the globe by TikTok users via the #KindnessCAN initiative.
The Rock even shared some highlighted moments of kindness in his Instagram post, via a video collage.
It also included a caption that showcased his excitement over it all and it read, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”
As many of you know, this is a quote I’ve carried with me since I was 15 (though I was still getting suspended from school) and continues to influence my life daily.”
“JOIN OUR KINDNESS MOVEMENT LIVE on TikTok NOVEMBER 13th to raise awareness for @madeofmillions - a global non-profit organization that is trying to erase the stigma around mental health.”
And most importantly, remember you have the power to change someone’s day. By being KIND. ~ DJ”
