Abhishek Bachchan expresses love for Aishwarya on her birthday 

Star Abhishek Bachchan penned a sweet and loving note for his wife Aishwarya Rai on her birthday.
Aishwarya has made a remarkable presence in Abhishek’s life and they both share an extremely close bond.
Taking to Instagram, the Manmarziyan star wrote, “Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you…,”
Fans and industry friends poured in praise.
One wrote, “Happy Birthday, ma’am” while another penned, “Lovely picture”
The couple were spotted on a vacation to Dubai and Paris lately as they shared intimate pictures on social media.
While riding horses into the sunset along the shoreline, the couple seemed to have a good time on the sand
