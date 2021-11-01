BTS unveils Seasons Greetings video with surprise video of ‘star turned villain’

The boys from BTS recently released a brand new video filled with Seasons Greetings for 2022 and also features a “star turned villain” dynamic.

The video itself was released a few hours ago and has already amassed 4,075,915 views.

It features a concept video where the boys portray ‘stars turned villains’ like a mad scientist (RM), a hacker (Jin), a gray pianist (Suga), a mystic strategist (J-Hope), an Alley Cat (Jimin), a fate Reader (V), and finally an action-taker (Jungkook).

Check it out below:







