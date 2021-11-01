BTS unveils Seasons Greetings video with surprise video of ‘star turned villain’

The boys from BTS recently released a brand new video filled with Seasons Greetings for 2022 and also features a “star turned villain” dynamic.
The video itself was released a few hours ago and has already amassed 4,075,915 views.
It features a concept video where the boys portray ‘stars turned villains’ like a mad scientist (RM), a hacker (Jin), a gray pianist (Suga), a mystic strategist (J-Hope), an Alley Cat (Jimin), a fate Reader (V), and finally an action-taker (Jungkook).
“I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears," said Britney Spears
Hira Mani received ‘Star Of The Year’ while Ahsan won ‘Best anchor/host of the year’ award at IPPA
Horror movies 'Antlers' and 'Last Night in Soho' opened nationwide and struggled to scare up strong ticket sales
Ajay Devgn also took to Instagram and shared the teaser
Deepika Padukone reveals how she celebrated Diwali as a kid, shares a fun fact about her family names
Angelina Jolie accused of ‘using the children’ against Brad Pitt for more publicity