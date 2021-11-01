Cardi B transforms into witch to celebrate Halloween

Cardi B celebrated Halloween in style as she transformed into a witch on Sunday on social media.
Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, posted Halloween photos on Instagram of her and her three-year-old daughter Kulture, dressed up as witches.
The 29-year-old rapper sported a sheer black metal dress with a custom-made corset and had her shiny black hair parted down the middle while adding a pop of color with bright red lipstick.
Teh mother-daughter looked out of this world in black witch outfits that included a black hat and long sleeves. They both also held onto brooms while posing for fun pictures.
In character: 'MORTICIA ADDAMS...', Cardi wrote in the caption while giving credit for her dress to designer Natalia Fedner.
Katrina Kaif is dating Vicky Kaushal
Meghan Markle is married to Prince Harry
The Queen is currently resting for two weeks and was advised to do "light, desk-based duties
Tom Holland has said that he first saw the villain when he was a kid
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have ended their relationship after the latter allegedly harassed her and her mother Yolanda...
It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbours do not even "want to touch them"