Cardi B transforms into witch to celebrate Halloween

Cardi B celebrated Halloween in style as she transformed into a witch on Sunday on social media.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, posted Halloween photos on Instagram of her and her three-year-old daughter Kulture, dressed up as witches.

The 29-year-old rapper sported a sheer black metal dress with a custom-made corset and had her shiny black hair parted down the middle while adding a pop of color with bright red lipstick.



Teh mother-daughter looked out of this world in black witch outfits that included a black hat and long sleeves. They both also held onto brooms while posing for fun pictures.

In character: 'MORTICIA ADDAMS...', Cardi wrote in the caption while giving credit for her dress to designer Natalia Fedner.