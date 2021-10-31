Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan ‘chilling by the pool’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in Rajasthan with family, shared a sweet photo of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, leaving fans gushing over him.



Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared the photo of Taimur, sitting by a poolside after swimming.

Taimur can be seen soaking in water, chilling by the pool with a glass of lemonade.

Kareena shared the photo with caption “Checking out everybody’s Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe #My Son” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Reacting to it, Arjun Kapoor commented “This glass is bigger than him.”

Priyanka Chopra dropped a simple heart-eyed emoji in the comment section.

Saba Pataudi, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora also showered love on Taimur Ali Khan.