Sunday October 31, 2021
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan ‘chilling by the pool’

Saba Pataudi, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora also showered love on Taimur Ali Khan.

By Web Desk
October 31, 2021
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in Rajasthan with family, shared a sweet photo of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, leaving fans gushing over him.

Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared the photo of Taimur, sitting by a poolside after swimming.

Taimur can be seen soaking in water, chilling by the pool with a glass of lemonade.

Kareena shared the photo with caption “Checking out everybody’s Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe #My Son” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Reacting to it, Arjun Kapoor commented “This glass is bigger than him.”

Priyanka Chopra dropped a simple heart-eyed emoji in the comment section.

Saba Pataudi, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora also showered love on Taimur Ali Khan.