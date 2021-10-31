Negotiations between TLP, government successful: sources

Photo: APP

Negotiations between the federal government and the banned Tehrik-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been successful, Geo News reported, citing sources, Sunday.

According to the sources, talks were held last night between the government delegation and the TLP leadership. The government delegation included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and MNA Ali Mohammad Khan, while the head of the banned organisation, Saad Rizvi, was also present in the talks.

Sources said that issues between the government and TLP have been settled, adding that as per the agreement, TLP workers protesting on GT Road for the last several days will first end their sit-in, in response to which arrested workers of the banned outfit will be released after legal requirements are fulfilled

Sources said that FM Qureshi, Qaiser, Khan and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will hold a press conference today to give details.



Too early to call talks with govt ‘successful’: TLP

Meanwhile, rejecting the media reports on the talks between the federal government and TLP being successful, a spokesperson of the banned organisation said that it will be "too early to say anything about the negotiation".

He urged people to "refrain from spreading rumors" and clarified that negotiations with the government were still underway.

“There is no truth in the reports being aired on TV channels about the successful dialogue,” he added.

The TLP spokesperson said that the success or failure of the talks with the government will be announced by his party leadership.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that it would be appreciated if religious scholars played the role of a bridge between the government and TLP, as he did not want bloodshed but insisted there could be no compromise on the country’s security and the government writ.



Meanwhile, roads had remained blocked and traffic suspended in Wazirabad on Saturday as TLP protesters remained encamped near the city for the second straight day.

The prime minister observed this during an interaction with a delegation of religious scholars and leaders on Saturday. The premier emphasised that peace and security is in everyone’s interest. The religious scholars called for negotiations to wriggle out of the present situation.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that expulsion of the French ambassador is not the solution to any problem and he cannot be expelled. He contended that fighting with France will isolate Pakistan internationally.



The prime minister also said that the cases of banned TLP supremo Saad Rizvi are pending in the courts. If the court releases Saad Rizvi, they will have no objection. “No one can blackmail me, nor will I be blackmailed,” he remarked and pointed out that while the police were strictly forbidden to shoot, but shots were fired from the other side.



Imran told the Ulema that they must convince the (TLP) people to refrain from bloodshed and not to resort to violence. He said neither should they (TLP) resort to violence nor should they force the state to use force, and assured the Ulema government will have no hesitation in accepting TLP’s legitimate demands.

There were also reports that initially, the delegation of Ulema had refused to meet the prime minister in the presence of two federal ministers after which the prime minister directed them not to participate in the talks. On their part, the Ulema told the prime minister that he was not being apprised of the real situation as statements of government personalities were worsening the situation and full powers should be given for negotiations.

Meanwhile, in a chat with media persons after the meeting, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said that a 11-member committee of Ulema and Mashaikh was formed, which would remain in contact with the government and was already in contact with TLP leadership.



He noted that the prime minister said that serious talks would always be welcome. Sounding optimistic, the minister maintained that the situation would improve soon. “I am quite hopeful that by the blessings of Allah Almighty, there would be betterment in the situation after the participation of the Ulema in the process,” he remarked. He contended that the process would move forward. The minister added that Premier Imran was optimistic that soon, a solution would be found to the situation.

“The minister is telling lies,” was his sharp reply to a question, when asked if it was a fact that prime minister did not have the knowledge about an earlier agreement signed with TLP. Qadri emphasised how could he dare to contract an agreement without approval of the prime minister. The former federal minister PTI Senator Faisal Vawda had claimed that the prime minister was not informed of the agreement and he was in formed of the decisions afterwards. The senator from Karachi also claimed that the agreement was absolutely wrong.