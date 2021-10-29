Irina Shayk cuts a stylish figure in floor-length black outfit

Russian model Irina Shayk exuded elegance in a floor-length black dress during a styling session for a magazine on Thursday.

The 35-year-old model, who dragged headlines for her rumoured romance with Kanye West after his split from Kim Kardashian, arrived for the British Vogue x Self-Portrait event at The Maine in Mayfair.







Irina's successful modelling career has seen her dubbed as an industry icon. She has achieved excellence in showbiz world with her elegance.

The model, who shares a child with Bradley Cooper, was all smiles as she simply stunned in a floor-length black gown.



She teamed the glamorous get-up with strappy heels, which only contributed to her classy look.



The Cristiano Ronaldo ex just wowed with her outfit choice, she glammed up on the makeup front too, most notably with matte brown lipstick.



Irina Shayk shot to fame after becoming the first Russian model to appear on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.