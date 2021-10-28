T20 World Cup: Babar Azam tells crowd not to shout 'security, security' to Sharjah crowd

A video clip of Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he can be seen urging the Sharjah crowd not to mock the New Zealand cricket team.

In the video, shot after the Pakistan cricket team defeated New Zealand by five wickets, Babar Azam and the other cricketers can be seen acknowledging fans as they head towards the dressing room.

The video shows fans loudly chanting "security, security" as soon as the players go near the crowd to acknowledge their support. Shadab Khan, who can be seen clapping his hands and smiling at the fans, abruptly motions with both hands towards the crowd, urging them to stop the chant.

Skipper Babar Azam, who can be seen speaking to Shaheen Afridi, also turns around and with one hand, motions to the crowd to stop taunting the Black Caps.

Hassan Ali, interestingly, can be seen inciting the crowd to chant even louder.

The gesture by the two cricketers earned them further adulation from netizens.

"This Pakistan team has nailed the wholesome and professional thing.

"Here's captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan asking the Pakistan crowd to tone down their "security" chants to New Zealand," wrote Change of Pace.

"This man is just winning hearts," said Ajay Thakur.

Subhaniya found it hilarious how Hassan Ali was hyping up the crowd.

"Hasan Ali hyping up the crowd," she tweeted with a couple of emoticons.

"Becoming a fan of this team with every passing day," tweeted Raj S.

Qardash tagged the Black Caps on Twitter, urging them to look at the Pakistan team's sportsmanship.

"That shows they're not only great cricketers but great human beings too.. Respect," tweeted another account by the name of Positive Vibes.

"This team has my heart. Such class," wrote Malku with a heart emoji.

Shaheer Bhatti liked what the team did. He also liked what Hassan Ali did.

"Me: That is so nice, i would have done the same.

Also me: Naa, I would do what Hassan Ali did," he tweeted.

Pakistan outclassed New Zealand by five wickets to win the match on Tuesday. Fast bowler Haris Rauf ensured New Zealand did not score big, taking four wickets at regular intervals.

Asif Ali's late blitz ensured Pakistan won the match, after struggling on a complicated Sharjah pitch.

After restricting New Zealand to 134 runs off their 20 overs, Pakistan chased the target successfully with five wickets in hand.