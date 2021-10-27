 
Wednesday October 27, 2021
Kurulus:Osman: Malhun Hatun fights for Bala Hatun as enemies ambush Kayi women

Will Bala Hatun die in the next episode of Kurulus:Osman

By Web Desk
October 27, 2021
The 4th episode of "Kurulus: Osman"  season 3 was released on Wednesday. 

The episode shows women of Kayi tribe  being attacked by enemies in an ambush. 

Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey, is seen getting injured  while his second wife  Malhun Hatun tries to keep the enemies at bay.

TV fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode to know whether Bala Hatun would die or recovered from her injuries. 

People would be able to see the fate of Bala Hatun and her child  in the upcoming episode of the hit Turkish series.