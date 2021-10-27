Kurulus:Osman: Malhun Hatun fights for Bala Hatun as enemies ambush Kayi women

The 4th episode of "Kurulus: Osman" season 3 was released on Wednesday.

The episode shows women of Kayi tribe being attacked by enemies in an ambush.

Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey, is seen getting injured while his second wife Malhun Hatun tries to keep the enemies at bay.

TV fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode to know whether Bala Hatun would die or recovered from her injuries.



People would be able to see the fate of Bala Hatun and her child in the upcoming episode of the hit Turkish series.







