Will Ozge Torer's character die in 'Kurulus:Osman' in next episode?

Millions of "Kurulus:Osman" fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode to know about the fate of Bala Hatun's character after the trailer was released on social media.



"Kurlus: Osman" new episode is all set to release on Wednesday. It will be episode 4 of season 3 of the hit Turkish TV series.

The trailer and photos shared online show that Osman Bey would continue to seek his revenge against the enemy.





One of the photos featuring Bala Hatun left fans of the historical series worried.

The picture shows Bala Hatun (played by Ozge Torer) getting injured.

Ozge plays the wife of Osman Bey, the son of Ertugrul Ghazi and the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

