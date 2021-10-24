 
Yasir Hussain compares Saheefa Jabbar Khattak to this 'Squid Game' actor

'I really but my sweat and blood in this project,' responds Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

Web Desk
October 24, 2021
Yasir Hussain compares Saheefa Jabbar Khattak to this 'Squid Game' actor

Actor Yasir Hussain  has found Saheefa Jabbar Khattak 's  look-alike in Korean star HoYeon Jung.

The South-Korean series, that is trending number 1 on Netflix Pakistan to date,

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Yasir Hussain attached a photo of Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok as he tagged Saheefa.

"@saheefajabbarkhattak loved your acting in Squid Game," quipped Yasir in the caption.

Saheefa, who was quick to play along, re-shared Yasir's post to her photo-sharing app.

"Thanks mate. I really but my sweat and blood in this project," hilariously replied Saheefa.

Netflix original series Squid Game is breaking records around the world. The show is trending number 1 on Netflix Pakistan, even after a month of its premiere.

