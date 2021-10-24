Yasir Hussain compares Saheefa Jabbar Khattak to this 'Squid Game' actor

Actor Yasir Hussain has found Saheefa Jabbar Khattak 's look-alike in Korean star HoYeon Jung.
The South-Korean series, that is trending number 1 on Netflix Pakistan to date,
Turning to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Yasir Hussain attached a photo of Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok as he tagged Saheefa.
"@saheefajabbarkhattak loved your acting in Squid Game," quipped Yasir in the caption.
Saheefa, who was quick to play along, re-shared Yasir's post to her photo-sharing app.
"Thanks mate. I really but my sweat and blood in this project," hilariously replied Saheefa.
Netflix original series Squid Game is breaking records around the world. The show is trending number 1 on Netflix Pakistan, even after a month of its premiere.
