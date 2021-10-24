Video: PM Imran Khan performs Umrah during three-day Saudi Arabia visit

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah along with his accompanying delegation on the first day of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia Saturday.

The Prime Minister prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as Muslim community.

Earlier, soon after his arrival in Madinah Munawara in the evening, he proceeded to Masjid-e-Nabawi, paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), offered Nawafil and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant for Environment Malik Amin Aslam. Photo: APP

The premier, upon arrival in Jeddah, was received by Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah region, while in Madinah Munawara he was welcomed by Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Madinah Region.

The Prime Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit of the Kingdom to attend the launch of Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.

He is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz. Besides attending the Summit, he will also participate in the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum and meet the Saudi leadership.

He is also expected to have a meeting with Pakistan community members in Saudi Arabia.

