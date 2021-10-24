Video: PM Imran Khan performs Umrah during three-day Saudi Arabia visit

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah along with his accompanying delegation on the first day of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia Saturday.
The Prime Minister prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as Muslim community.
Earlier, soon after his arrival in Madinah Munawara in the evening, he proceeded to Masjid-e-Nabawi, paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), offered Nawafil and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.
The premier, upon arrival in Jeddah, was received by Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah region, while in Madinah Munawara he was welcomed by Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Madinah Region.
The Prime Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit of the Kingdom to attend the launch of Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.
He is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz. Besides attending the Summit, he will also participate in the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum and meet the Saudi leadership.
He is also expected to have a meeting with Pakistan community members in Saudi Arabia.
PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant for Environment Malik Amin Aslam.
Noorul Haq Qadri arrives in Lahore to hold negotiations with banned outfit's leadership
Islamabad, in exchange, wants assistance with its own counterterrorism efforts and help in managing the relationship...
Weapons in large quantities seized from alleged militants, says CTD spokesperson
Asad Umar says this is the sixth time people are hearing talk of the Opposition sending govt home
CM Buzdar says according to the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet , we all need to work together for peace and harmony
ISPR says two security forces personnel martyred during the operation