Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in line to own IPL team with Manchester United?

India's much-celebrated cricket series, IPL, is reportedly planning to add two more teams.

Rumor has it, a lot of celebrities and industrialists are promising contenders for the bid, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

According to Outlook India, Deepika and Ranveer are likely to team up with Manchester United for a joint ownership.

"The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically," says a source about the bid.

Outlook India further added that revealed that the results are expected to be declared on 25 October in Dubai.