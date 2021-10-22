Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in line to own IPL team with Manchester United?

India's much-celebrated cricket series, IPL, is reportedly planning to add two more teams.
Rumor has it, a lot of celebrities and industrialists are promising contenders for the bid, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
According to Outlook India, Deepika and Ranveer are likely to team up with Manchester United for a joint ownership.
"The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically," says a source about the bid.
Outlook India further added that revealed that the results are expected to be declared on 25 October in Dubai.
Friday marks as Ananya Panday's second visit at the NCB office
Kim Kardashian gets showered with loving wishes on the event of her 41st birthday celebrations
The bride said, “Falling in love. Not exactly the finale I had in mind. Not sure he understood the assignment! Not...
Amit Shah is accused of political victimization of opponents
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning a ‘damage control’ US visit to retain popularity internationally
'I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now,' says Kareena Kapoor