 
close
Thursday October 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

'Kurulus:Osman': Ozge Torer stuns in latest photos

Ozge plays the role of Bala Hatun in "Kurulus:Osman'

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 21, 2021
 
Kurulus:Osman: Ozge Torer stuns in latest photos

Ozge Torer, who rose to fame for her role in "Kurulus:Osman"  looked gorgeous  in her latest photos taken by  her mother.

Taking to Instagram, the Turkish actress posted the pictures  with caption, "Through mother's eyes." 


Ozge plays the role of Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey, in hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman" which recently returned for season 3.

The series is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which revolved around the father of Osman.

More From Entertainment