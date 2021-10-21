'Kurulus:Osman': Ozge Torer stuns in latest photos

Ozge Torer, who rose to fame for her role in "Kurulus:Osman" looked gorgeous in her latest photos taken by her mother.
Taking to Instagram, the Turkish actress posted the pictures with caption, "Through mother's eyes."
Ozge plays the role of Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey, in hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman" which recently returned for season 3.
The series is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which revolved around the father of Osman.
