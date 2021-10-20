



Madonna shares insights into her new biopic: See Post

Singer Madonna opened up on the status of her upcoming biopic based on her life particularly.



Madonna took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures along with the script pages of her biopic.

In the pictures, the Frozen singer was seen clad in a black leather ensemble with a pair of sunglasses and hair styled to perfection.

Madonna captioned the posts with an update on her upcoming film saying, "Grateful for the success of Madame, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children! While laying on this gorgeous Rug by Alexander McQueen!"





The cast and crew of the film is yet to be confirmed.

It was rumoured that Florence Pugh would be playing a role in Madonna’s biopic.

To this Madonna responded via Associated Press saying, "I don’t know. We haven’t decided yet. But she’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me.”