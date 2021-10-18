The dark look of Robert Pattinson in the recently launched trailer of Batman is garnering a massive response

The Batman trailer unveils the gruesome Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz

The Batman trailer, launched at the DC Fandome event, on Saturday, has unveiled the 'gruesome' upcoming look of Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

Portraying the rise of a new hero, Warner Bros let the complete trailer of the action-packed film out, and it has left fans on the edges of their seats.

The trailer unfolds with iconic 'dark knight' energy, followed by the arrest of Paul Dano’s Riddler at a diner which later becomes spine-chilling with Pattinson’s voice, narrating the words, "Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning."



Movie critiques seemed impressed with the Dark Knight’s more fierce call to take bad guys down, while the Batman growling, "I'm vengeance” remains the best thing about the teaser.

Fans have started counting down the days till the movie hits theatres, which will be on March 4th 2022.