Squid Game gets dethroned from Netflix’s Top 10 list

Squid Game’s reign on Netflix’s Top 10 List has finally come to an end and shocking, it is season 3 of an older debut that has overtaken its spot.

For those unversed, Squid Game has managed to accumulate over 111 million viewers from every corner of the world.

Its reign over the Top 10 List ended in 24 days but the series still commands the streaming giant’s record for the non-English shows.

Currently, the longest-running record is held by Ginny and Georgia’s, at 29 days.

What ended up breaking the record altogether however was the season 3 release of the psychological thriller named You.

It stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as a suburban couple that engages in multiple murderous escapades, with a baby on the way.

Season 3 for the series debuted just yesterday and rocked the entire listening almost immediately.

However, at the same time, while You managed to break Squid Game’s streak, it has not managed to break into Netflix’s lifetime top 10 lists with any of its releases.