The wedding photos of the couple are from the Hamptons where the singer owns a mansion

Roger Waters gets hitched for the fifth time: ‘Finally a keeper’

Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters has exchanged vows for the fifth time.

The British musician, 78, announced the news on his Instagram about his nuptials with his former driver Kamilah Chavis, 43, whom he had been in a relationship with since the past five years.

Subtly throwing shade at his former four wives, Rogers wrote: “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.”

The wedding photos of the couple are from the Hamptons where the singer owns a mansion.

In 2018, Waters spoke to Argentinian outlet Infobae about how he met his now-wife.



“I actually met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me,” he wrote.

“I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the venue. My security sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. I don’t know, something about her attracted me …” he said.

“One day I said ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around. [I said], ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a little reaction, and that was the beginning,” he said.