Dorothy Steel, Black Panther actress, passes away at 95

Black Panther actress Dorothy Steel breathed her last at the age of 95 after filming scenes for the sequel to the Marvel Comics-based blockbuster.
Dorothy Steel, who played as an elder in the highly successful Marvel Comics-based film died on Friday morning at her home in Detroit, and her passing was confirmed by her agent Cindy Butler.
The veteran actress was previously involved in the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which started filming this past June, and she was flown back to her home to spend time with her family.
Lordes Leon calls out mom Madonna for controlling her life
The Queen was spotted using a cane for the first time in 20 years sparking concern over her health
The British singer on Friday released her single titled "Easy On Me"
Advisors are wanting the Queen to be in top form ahead of the Jubliee celebrations
Adele has opened up about "losing sight" of making music as she was going through divorce
Meghan Markle ended her acting career after she married Prince Harry