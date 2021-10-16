Dorothy Steel, Black Panther actress, passes away at 95

Dorothy Steel portrayed as an elder in the highly successful Marvel Comics-based film Black Panther

Black Panther actress Dorothy Steel breathed her last at the age of 95 after filming scenes for the sequel to the Marvel Comics-based blockbuster.

Dorothy Steel, who played as an elder in the highly successful Marvel Comics-based film died on Friday morning at her home in Detroit, and her passing was confirmed by her agent Cindy Butler.

The veteran actress was previously involved in the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which started filming this past June, and she was flown back to her home to spend time with her family.