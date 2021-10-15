Moscow expects US, China and Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan next week

MOSCOW, RUSSIA: An envoy of the Kremlin said Friday that Moscow is expecting the United States, China and Pakistan next week for talks on Afghanistan.
News agencies cited Zamir Kabulov as saying the meeting would take place on Tuesday and that the countries "will try to work out a common position on the changing situation in Afghanistan".
It should be recalled that back in March this year, the then Afghan government and the Taliban had decided to try and expedite the peace talks at a meeting in Moscow that came after an international conference there on the peace process.
The United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan called on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire at the conference, held in Russia just six weeks before a deadline agreed last year to withdraw US troops.
Moscow had hosted the international conference on Afghanistan at which Russia, the United States, China, and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence, and on the Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.
The conference aimed to reinvigorate negotiations that have been taking place between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, largely stalled over government accusations that the insurgents have failed to halt the violence.
The Moscow conference was the first time the United States had sent a senior representative to talks on Afghanistan under a format launched by Russia in 2017. Washington agreed last year with the Taliban to withdraw its troops after nearly two decades and was looking for support among regional powers for its plans for the peace process.
Madrid evacuated over 2,000 people who had worked for Spain and their families, during the western withdrawal
Four such trains will join the northern city's S-Bahn rapid urban rail network and start carrying passengers from...
Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque says the national flag carrier's relationship with China is historic
WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation says fully immunised over-60s should be offered a third dose
US-based academics win Nobel Economics Prize for research on the labour market using "natural experiments"
"I have a recording which shows that an individual at the Afghan Bank brought a lot of money to Ghani before he...