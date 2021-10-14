Morgan Freeman marks 27th anniversary of 'Shawshank Redemption'

Morgan Freeman marked marked the 27th anniversary of Shawshank Redemption' on Thursday .

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the film and wrote, "It has been officially 27 years since Shawshank Redemption premiered in theaters - I’d like to think Red and Andy are enjoying a simple life in Zihuatanejo, as fishermen on the bay. What do you think life was like for them after they reunited?."







Freeman played Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding while Tim Robbins had essayed the role of Andy Dufresne in the 1994 movie.

