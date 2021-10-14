 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Morgan Freeman marks 27th anniversary of 'Shawshank Redemption'

The film premiered in 1994

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 14, 2021
Morgan Freeman marked  marked the 27th anniversary of  Shawshank Redemption' on Thursday .

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared some  behind-the-scenes photos from the film and wrote,  "It has been officially 27 years since Shawshank Redemption premiered in theaters - I’d like to think Red and Andy are enjoying a simple life in Zihuatanejo, as fishermen on the bay. What do you think life was like for them after they reunited?."


Freeman played Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding   while Tim Robbins had essayed the role of Andy Dufresne in the 1994 movie.

