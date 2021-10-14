Prince William says billionaires should focus for planetary welfare over space tourism

Prince William is of the opinion that billionaires like Jeff Bezos' and his Blue Origin project should look to do something for the environment.
Speaking to the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge, expressed that space tourism was not one that is urgent in relation to his initiative to "repair our planet" as he encouraged the world’s billionaires to get their heads together to fix the world.
"We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," the prince said.
Prince William’s comment comes after Star Trek’s William Shatner, who is 90-years-old, became the oldest man to travel into space on Bezos’ rocket.
The Amazon founder is currently on the space race with Richard Branson and Elon Musk to make the space travel industry a reality.
Kara Robinson relates a painful story from the past
Ally Brooke shared that her debut music will be in Spanish
Lady Gaga takes to Instagram to share a snap of her glamorous trip to Las Vegas which is complete with the glamorous...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s representative speaks out regarding plans for Lilibet’s christening
William was speaking ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Sunday
Insiders claim Britney Spears feels completely ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn Spears after conservatorship fight