Kim Kardashian called out for 'insensitive' O.J. Simpson joke during SNL

Kim Kardashian is facing the wrath of Nicole Brown Simpson's sister after her SNL O.J. Simpson joke.
The 40-year-old, who hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, said that her first ever interaction with a black person was due to her father Robert Kardashian's friendship with O.J. Simpson.
"Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?" Kardashian West quipped in the show. "It's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I still don't know."
After Kim Kardashian's insensitive remarks, O.J. Simpson's wife Nicole Brown Simpson's sister Tanya, dubbed the joke 'beyond inappropriate and insensitive."
"If she and her family loved Nicole so much as they claimed, this was done in very poor taste," Tanya told PEOPLE. "I think the taste of writers at SNL was beyond inappropriate and insensitive as was the reaction in the audience."
