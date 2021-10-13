Meghan and Harry’s lives have changed for the better since Lilibet arrived: source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lives have changed for the better ever since they welcomed their daughter Lilibet earlier this year.

A source spoke to Us Weekly and revealed how the newest addition in their family has changed the worlds of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Every day just gets happier. There’s just so much love and gratitude and they couldn’t ask for more,” said the insider.

“Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep. He has a real magic touch,” said the insider.

“The Sussexes do have nannies to call on when their schedules get crazed, but they’re still extremely hands-on and try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part,” they went on to say.

“It’s been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it’s twice the work, technically, because they’ve been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss,” they added.

Back in June, a source had revealed that Archie too is loving every bit of being a big brother to little Lilibet.

“Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses. He’s held her with the help of his parents. [He is] such a kind, loving child, and there aren’t any jealousy issues.”