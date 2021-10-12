Tyga's ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accuses rapper of domestic violence

 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
'I have to stand up for myself,' says Camaryn Swanson
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 12, 2021
Rapper Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.  

As per TMZ, Swanson reported the abuse on Monday night right after the incident took place. It began with Swanson showing up at Tyga’s home at 3 in the morning. 

While Swanson says she was invited by the rapper, a source close to Tyga claims that  Swanson arrived against the rapper’s wishes,intoxicated and creaming outside his house.  

Swanson alleged that Tyga became physical with her the same night and she called her mother to pick her up.  The duo then reported the incident to  the  LAPD afterward. LAPD  has now charged Tyga for felony. 

While the rapper has not yet been arrested, he will speak  to the police on Tuesday.

