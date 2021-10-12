Tyga's ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accuses rapper of domestic violence

Rapper Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.
As per TMZ, Swanson reported the abuse on Monday night right after the incident took place. It began with Swanson showing up at Tyga’s home at 3 in the morning.
While Swanson says she was invited by the rapper, a source close to Tyga claims that Swanson arrived against the rapper’s wishes,intoxicated and creaming outside his house.
Swanson alleged that Tyga became physical with her the same night and she called her mother to pick her up. The duo then reported the incident to the LAPD afterward. LAPD has now charged Tyga for felony.
While the rapper has not yet been arrested, he will speak to the police on Tuesday.
The coming out of America's most famous superhero comes as more comic books embrace diversity
The United Artists film, the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007, sees Ian Fleming's spy hero dragged out of retirement
Demi Lovato suggested the term 'alien' should be done away with as it sounds insulting to who it is directed at
The reason behind why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly skipping an event celebrating Princess Diana’s...
"I’ve been hiding this for too long and it’s time for you to know," he wrote
Khaby Lame responded at the TikTok followers who found his content offensive