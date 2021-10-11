Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mahmood Chaudhry welcome baby boy

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry have been blessed with a baby boy.
Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar made the announcement and said that the baby was born on October 10.
"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she wrote.
Her brother, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, also reacted to the news and expressed his happiness over becoming an uncle.
Bilawal and Bakhtawar's youngest sibling Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also took to Twitter and wrote: "Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!"
Bakhtawar had tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.
NCOC has recommended resumption of regular classes "based on the reduced level of spread"
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's health deteriorated Sunday morning
Strict security measures have been taken in the constituencies to ensure elections are held peacefully
The education department directs all relevant authorities to make necessary efforts for 100% vaccination of the students
Decision taken after Punjab government withdraws its plea seeking an extension in his detention
Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan was reportedly hospitalised and under treatment for a heart ailment