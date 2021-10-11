Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mahmood Chaudhry welcome baby boy

Bakhtawar makes the announcement on Twitter and says the baby was born on October 10

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry pose for the camera on their wedding day. Photo: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari/ Instagram.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry have been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar made the announcement and said that the baby was born on October 10.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she wrote.

Her brother, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, also reacted to the news and expressed his happiness over becoming an uncle.

Bilawal and Bakhtawar's youngest sibling Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also took to Twitter and wrote: "Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!"

Bakhtawar had tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.