Scotland Yard announces future plans for Prince Andrew assault case probe

The ongoing police probe into Prince Andrew’s involvement within the Jeffrey Epstein sex assault case is reportedly being dropped by Scotland Yard.
Per the official findings released in a statement on their official website, the local authorities have decided to take “no further action” into the 2001 allegations.
However, the agency claims they will be working closely with other law enforcement agencies to continue an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
The statement reads, "The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.”
They also went on to say, "As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action.”
"This review has concluded and we are taking no further action. We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken."
