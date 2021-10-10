WhatsApp announces new feature for voice recording

WhatsApp users will be able to ‘pause’ recordings and resume them later

WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 — Reuters.

WhatsApp is currently working on introducing a new feature for the popular messaging app which will enable users to "pause" while recording voice messages.

As updated by WABetainfo the update in the existing WhatsApp voice messages feature will be rolled out in the near future.



The specialty of the future update is that it is “very useful” for users as they will no longer have to stop and delete a voice message and record a new one all over again, in case they want to add anything else to it.

Instead, the new feature will enable the users to pause the voice recording by tapping on the pause button and resume the recording again from the same point where they left it.

The feature had been spotted during the development of WhatsApp updates for iOS, and now the app is working on rolling it out for Android as well.