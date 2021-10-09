The Weeknd's acceptance of the role mirrors that of his close friend Angelina Joli

The Weeknd named UN Goodwill Ambassador for World Food Programme

Grammy Award-winning singer The Weeknd is taking the same path as his close pal Angelina Jolie after accepting the role as United Nation’s World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador.

It was revealed that the Blinding Lights crooner accepted the position at a special ceremony in Los Angeles, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

“The UN World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionate about addressing world hunger and helping people in need,” he had said at the event.

Chief of WFP USA Barron Segar said in a statement: “Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe.”

“We are honoured that he has joined our mission. He will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarians in the fight to ensure no man, woman or child goes to bed hungry,” he added.

