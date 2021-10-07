



Priyanka Chopra shares thoughts on changing body, unrealistic beauty standards

Actress Priyanka Chopra disclosed facts about her changing body as soon as she hit the age of 30.



Priyanka was very naive when she entered the showbiz industry at the age of 17 as she believed that unrealistic beauty standards were considered as normal.

In a chat with the Victoria Secret’s VS Voices podcast, the Dostana actress said, “Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair."

She signed off by saying, “I think over time when my body started changing and I went through that phase when I was eating my emotions, my body started changing, I reached my 30s, I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, ‘You are looking different, you are ageing’, this and that. It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn’t have time for it. My relationship with social media changed, my relationship with the internet changed… I incubated myself in a way where I protected myself, I went into my Cancerian self-preservation self and got back into my shell.”