Jeff Bezos trolled and termed ‘Squid Game VIP’ after praising the Netflix show

Business mogul Jeff Bezos has surged as a top Twitter trend over his latest tweet about the new show, titled Squid Game.

The executive chairman and founder of Amazon irked social media users after he turned to Twitter and lavished praises on Netflix’s latest hit from South Korea, Squid Game.

Bezos congratulated Netflix co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos over the success of the mega hit which has taken over the globe and is being dubbed the streaming giant’s biggest show ever.

“@ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn’t easy, and they’re making it work. Impressive and inspiring. (And I can’t wait to watch the show.),” he wrote.

Social media users were quick to start trolling the investor for missing the point of the show, which stands against capitalism, while Bezos, the second richest person in the world, is infamously regarded as the capitalist villain over the many allegations he faces for exploiting and underpaying workers at Amazon.







