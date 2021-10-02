Kelly Clarkson awarded $10.4 million Montana ranch in divorce settlement: reporte

Kelly Clarkson has officially been awarded rights to her $10.4 million Montana ranch in a divorce settlement by the court.
The news has been brought to light by a report via Page Six sources who claim, “The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties’ names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create a marital property."
“The Court, therefore, rejects Respondent’s position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties.”
