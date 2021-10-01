'Kurulus:Osman' returns for season 3, release date announced

The release date of hi TV series "Kurulus:Osman" season 3 has been announced.
The first episode of the show's season 3 would be aired on Wednesday,According to Turkey's ATV.
"Kurulus: Osman' is a sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Multiple actors from "Dirilis: Ertugrul" visited Pakistan last year as the show broke several records on YouTube.
Prince Harry to share ‘shocking information’ regarding Prince William in new memoir
Princess Mako will forego her traditional rites after choosing to get married to her sweetheart
Lil Nas X says that he might date the person again
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for becoming ‘utterly insufferable’ ever since their NYC trip
Diana The Musical called out over having ‘inaccurate depictions’ of the royal family
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship