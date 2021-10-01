 
Friday October 01, 2021
'Kurulus:Osman' returns for season 3, release date announced

First episode of "Kurulus:Osman" season 3 would release next week
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 01, 2021
The release date of  hi TV series "Kurulus:Osman" season 3 has been announced.

The first episode of the show's season 3 would be aired on Wednesday,According to Turkey's ATV.

"Kurulus: Osman' is a sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multiple actors from "Dirilis: Ertugrul" visited Pakistan last year as the show broke several records on YouTube.

