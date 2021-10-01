Anti-Israel protests break out in Bahrain over opening of Israeli embassy

Protesters lift Bahraini and Palestinian flags during an anti-Israel rally in Sitra island, south of the Bahraini capital, on October 1, 2021. — AFP

Anti-Israel protests broke out in Bahrain on Friday, a day after Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's visit to open the Jewish state's first embassy in the country.

Police fired tear gas during one rally as scattered, small-scale protests took place around the tiny Gulf state.

Protesters marched waving Palestinian and Bahraini flags, chanting "Death to Israel" and "No to Israeli embassy in Islamic Bahrain". No arrests were reported.

Lapid's visit on Thursday came a year after Bahrain normalised ties with Israel, breaking with decades of Arab consensus that there should be no relations without a resolution to the Palestinian question.

The United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco also established relations in a series of US-brokered agreements known as the Abraham Accords.